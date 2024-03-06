This might be the most "Boss" New Jersey concert news ever -- Bruce Springsteen is playing Asbury Park this summer.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band were announced Tuesday as one of the headliners of the star-packed Sea.Hear.Now music and surfing festival on Sept. 14 to 15, 2024, in the Jersey Shore town "The Boss" helped put on the map.

Springsteen called Asbury Park his "hometown," while announcing the addition of The E Street Band's Sept. 15 headlining gig to his 52-date 2024 world tour that starts March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona. the tour already includes Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 concerts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia that were rescheduled after peptic ulcer disease forced Springsteen off the road last summer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here's your guide to the music, surf and fun along the Atlantic Ocean in September 2024.

Who will be joining Springsteen on stage at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival?

Springsteen headlines Sept. 15 on the Asbury Park beach. The mix of musicians playing before he hits the stage that day include fellow Garden State natives The Gaslight Anthem (who have worked with "The Boss"), Phish's Trey Anastasio and his band (TAB), Norah Jones, Action Bronson, Gogel Bordello, Kool & The Gang and others.

Skyrocketing music star Noah Kahan headlines Sea.Hear.Now on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, The Hives, Grace Potter, Guster and others are also part of the fist-day lineup.

Besides the music, surfers -- including Balaram Stack, Cam Richards and Sam Hammer -- will be out on the waves of the Atlantic Ocean during the festival.

How do I get tickets to see Springsteen, Noah Kahan and others at Sea.Hear.Now?

The on-sale dates for tickets to the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival are all taking place on Thursday, March 7.

The presale begins at 10 a.m. Concertgoers can sign up to get the presale codes texted to them. Chase cardholders also get first dibs on tickets at 10 a.m. on March 7.

General on-sale tickets will then go on sale at 11 a.m. "if tickets remain," organizers said.

https://t.co/Lyggl5kKye 2024 👁️



Presale begins this Thursday 3/7 at 10am ET and is your best chance to secure tickets 🌊 Sign up now for a presale passcode: https://t.co/K6d79ZciRn



A general on-sale will follow on 3/7 at 11am ET if tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/sWpx3zEy5H — Sea.Hear.Now Festival (@seahearnow) March 5, 2024

General admission tickets start at $265 for a two-day pass, with "no hidden fees," according to the concert ticket site.

Two-day GA+ tickets start at $470, with fees and featuring the following:

Unlimited first-come, first-served access to GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

Private bar with drinks for purchase

Complimentary water

Dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with your festival needs

Two-day VIP packages with even more access start at $770, according to organizers.

Really want to go all out? Platinum packages (including food, booze and on-stage viewing) start at $2,345 and backstage-access Ultimate ticket packages start at $9,900.

Only want to go one day? Single-day admission starts at $160 (inducing fees), with single-day GA+, VIP and Platinum plans available from $310 to $1,240.

Want to give your kids a chance to soak it all in? "Children 7 and under are free with a ticketed adult," according to concert organizers.

Rock on.