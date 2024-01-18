Northern Liberties

Bring your appetite! Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with more than 20 participating eateries

Over two dozen restaurants are serving up delicious meals between Feb. 2-11

By Cherise Lynch

Reserve your table now, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with the "most restaurants ever."

This year, the program kicks off Friday, Feb. 2 with over 20 participating eateries offering dining deals and specials.

Offerings include multi-course prix fixe two-course lunches for $15 and $20 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 and $40 at select restaurants.

Here is a list of participating locations:

  • Añejo Philadelphia
  • Apricot Stone
  • Baan Thai Thai Cuisine
  • Bagels and Co.
  • Bar1010
  • Bourbon and Branch
  • Cantina Dos Segundos
  • Circles Thai
  • D’Oliva Pizza & Grill
  • El Camino Real
  • Figo Italian
  • Hello Vietnam
  • Heritage
  • Hikari Sushi
  • Jerry’s Bar
  • North 3rd
  • Nourish
  • Pera Turkish Cuisine
  • Playa Bowls
  • Royal Thai & Sushi
  • SET NoLibs
  • Seiko Japanese Restaurant
  • Silk City
  • Standard Tap
