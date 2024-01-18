Bring your appetite! Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with more than 20 participating eateries

Reserve your table now, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with the "most restaurants ever."

This year, the program kicks off Friday, Feb. 2 with over 20 participating eateries offering dining deals and specials.

Offerings include multi-course prix fixe two-course lunches for $15 and $20 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 and $40 at select restaurants.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Añejo Philadelphia

Apricot Stone

Baan Thai Thai Cuisine

Bagels and Co.

Bar1010

Bourbon and Branch

Cantina Dos Segundos

Circles Thai

D’Oliva Pizza & Grill

El Camino Real

Figo Italian

Hello Vietnam

Heritage

Hikari Sushi

Jerry’s Bar

North 3rd

Nourish

Pera Turkish Cuisine

Playa Bowls

Royal Thai & Sushi

SET NoLibs

Seiko Japanese Restaurant

Silk City

Standard Tap