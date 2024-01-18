Bring your appetite! Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with more than 20 participating eateries

Reserve your table now, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with the "most restaurants ever."
This year, the program kicks off Friday, Feb. 2 with over 20 participating eateries offering dining deals and specials.
Offerings include multi-course prix fixe two-course lunches for $15 and $20 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 and $40 at select restaurants.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Here is a list of participating locations:
- Añejo Philadelphia
- Apricot Stone
- Baan Thai Thai Cuisine
- Bagels and Co.
- Bar1010
- Bourbon and Branch
- Cantina Dos Segundos
- Circles Thai
- D’Oliva Pizza & Grill
- El Camino Real
- Figo Italian
- Hello Vietnam
- Heritage
- Hikari Sushi
- Jerry’s Bar
- North 3rd
- Nourish
- Pera Turkish Cuisine
- Playa Bowls
- Royal Thai & Sushi
- SET NoLibs
- Seiko Japanese Restaurant
- Silk City
- Standard Tap
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.