‘Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein bringing stand-up comedy to Philly. How to get tickets

"Oi!" The actor behind the grouchy Roy Kent on the hit streaming show "Ted Lasso" is taking his show on the road, with a stop in Philadelphia in the new year.

Brett Goldstein will be performing stand-up comedy at The Met Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, as part of his The Second Best Night of Your Life tour.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning Goldstein -- who co-executive produced, wrote and starred as Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso" -- is winding through the United States and Canada into the spring, according to Live Nation.

How can you get tickets to see Brett Goldstein live on stage?

You don't have long to decide if you want to go. Presale tickets (use the code "LIVE") to The Met show (and other performances) went on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Presale tickets were still available Thursday afternoon on Ticketmaster for $140.25 a ticket, including fees.

Presale now available with code LIVE for 2024 tour dates, including LA @NetflixIsAJoke: the festival, and Vancouver @jflvancouver. Get tickets and all info at https://t.co/p2otu7UwDS pic.twitter.com/8eNjJeihm9 — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) December 14, 2023

Missed the presale? General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, on BrettGoldsteinTour.com and Ticketmaster.com.

This comedy show is for teens and adults

Planning on bringing your younger kids? Don't. The show is 15 and older, according to organizers.