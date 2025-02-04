Philadelphia

Shred your ex's letters and sip on ex-espresso martinis at this break-up brunch

The Break-Up Brunch will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb 16 at the Divine Lorraine Hotel

By Cherise Lynch

With Valentine's Day approaching, not everyone is in the mood for roses and romance.

For anyone embracing their independence or moving on from a past relationship, "The Break-Up Brunch" might be the perfect event for you.

The Bucket Listers is hosting this new event series at the Divine Lorraine Hotel in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb 16, with multiple seating times available.

This is your chance to get away from all things love-dovey because organizers say they will be serving up break-up bites and vengeance cocktails, including the "It's You, Not Me" mimosas, “Ghosted” bloody marys and "ex-presso" martinis.

The event will also include the chance to belt out all your favorite heartbreak songs or even shred any letters you have kept from your ex -- yes, there will be a shredder there.

This is your chance to celebrate fresh starts, freedom, and perhaps a little revenge. Tickets for the Break Up Brunch start at $44.

Visit bucketlisters.com to purchase your tickets today.

