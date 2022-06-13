Everywhere you look in the Los Angeles home that belonged to Bob Saget, greenery and sunlight peek through the windows.

It's a warm, welcoming house, fitting for a comedian and actor who by many accounts from friends and family was also warm, welcoming and kind.

For almost 20 years, the late comedian lived in the Brentwood property at 1016 North Bundy Drive. Now the home he shared with this second wife Kelly Rizzo is on the market, following the "Full House" star's death in early January.

The six-bedroom, 6,608-square-foot home rests on roughly 0.3 acre grounds, and comes with an included guest house, the LA Times first reported. Built in 1964, mid-century flair shines through in details like clean, straight lines and natural wood trim.

It's the first time the house has hit the market since Saget purchased the home in 2003. The estate has an asking price of $7.765 million.

"A private, gated, architectural warm modern home by renowned Douglas Busch Design features a grand motor court, three car garage, pool, spa, barbecue entertainment area and smart home controls," Compass realty's Vanessa Villatoro said in a description of the home provided to NBC4.

The listing is held by Adam Saget, a Compass agent and Bob Saget's nephew.

The smart home controls were added by the comedian, who "was very into tech," according to his nephew, over the years after he moved in.

"When driving into the property, the mature manicured landscaping offers a peaceful and tranquil setting, it doesn’t feel like you are in LA," Adam Saget said. "I also really like the privacy of the home - from the street, a passer-by would have no idea what’s behind the gates."

"Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home," he continued. "So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come."

