Best Presidents Day Sales 2020: Discounts on Mattresses, Electronics and More

Presidents Day is a great time of the year to save big on some of your favorite items.

We've created a list of your favorite stores (Amazon, Target, Nordstrom and more) that have great sales and deals for Presidents Day weekend. Whether you're looking for a few new spring outfits or wanting to splurge on something larger like a TV or mattress, we've got you covered with plenty of options!

The below list has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Scroll through our extensive list to check out the best Presidents Day 2020 sales you don't want to miss!

Presidents Day bedding and mattress sales

You can save 20% off pillows, protectors and sheets. The store is also offering 60% off Sleepy’s accessories until March 10, and 40% off select Serta mattresses during President's Day only.

If you purchase a mattress, you will receive 15% off select orders through Feb 17.

Revamp your bedroom and save up to 50% off on select bedding from Nordstrom.

This Vera Wang duvet set will make your bedroom feel like a hotel room in seconds! The minimalist white bedding is detailed with zigzag lines of stitching for a modern feel.

If you're in the market for new sheets, take advantage of Brooklinen's 15% off sale from Feb. 13-17.

From now until Feb. 18, Allswell Home is offering 15% off mattresses and 20% off bedding (excluding toppers), bath and spa items with the code PREZ.

Walmart is offering up to 30% off on select mattresses, including this popular gel foam mattress from Modern Sleep.

Take $150 off any mattress and get two free Zoma pillows using the code PRES150 until Feb. 23.

Brooklyn Bedding is having a 25% off sale on the whole site until Feb. 17.

Presidents Day technology sales

Get up to 40% off Apple AirPods, Fitbit trackers, Kindle tablets, Echo Dots and more during the website’s annual Presidents Day sale.

If you've been wanting a new pair of wireless headphones, now is the perfect time! You can now snag a pair of Apple Airpods for $30 off.

Save big on Samsung TVs, smartwatches, cameras and more for a limited time at Walmart.

Get awesome deals on various Apple products, smart TVs, headphones and more.

Presidents’ Day beauty sales

Receive 20% off Jane Iredale makeup with the code JANE0220 until Feb. 17.

Save big on items like the Urban Decay Naked 2 Palette that has been a beauty favorite for years.

Although this fan-favorite eyeshadow palette debuted eight years ago, people still can't get enough! The palette comes with 12 pigmented and creamy shadows to create dozens of looks.

Presidents Day clothing and accessories sales

Until Feb. 21, you can save 40% off of Old Navy’s jeans and T-shirts.

Hush Puppies is offering 20% off select styles from Feb. 16-18. This would be the perfect time to splurge on some quality shoes.

Lilly Pulitzer is offering some free gifts with purchase until Feb. 17. You can receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer sunglasses case with a purchase of $75 or more, an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer beach pack with a purchase of $200 or more, or a Lilly Pulitzer Beach Towel Blanket with a purchase of $500 or more.

Take 25% off the whole site, plus an extra 40% clearance from Feb. 15-17.

These chunky velvet heels would look great at the office or a date night! The heel comes in nine other colors and patterns.

Until Feb. 17, save up to 30% off your entire purchase with the code LOVE30.

From Feb. 14-18, you can take 15% off clearance suits, coats, dresses and shoes.

Get up to 40% off beauty, 50% off men’s clothing and 60% off on women’s and children’s clothing.

Take an extra 40% off sale items from Feb. 14-17 with the code YEAHBUD.

Take 30% off select items and an extra 50% off all sale styles for a limited time with the code WEEKEND.

This J. Crew sweater seems like the perfect transition top for the beginning of spring. This salmon pink color would look great with a pair of jeans and brown booties, but there are also over a dozen other options to choose from.

The fashion brand is offering 60% off the entire website, including jeans and new arrivals for a limited time.

Taryn Rose is offering 25% off the site on Feb. 17.

Take 40% off select items, an additional 40% off sale styles and get free shipping until Feb. 18.

Score an extra 40% off sale items until Feb. 18 with the code EXTRA40.

Get 30-50% off everything, including 50% off all T-shirts and sweaters until Feb. 18.

Take 50% off all items from Feb. 17-23 with the code LOVE50.

Nautica is offering 20% off $100 or more with the code PRES20 until Feb. 18.

Presidents Day home sales

Save up to 40% on home appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and more until Feb. 26.

You can score up to 30% with the brand’s “Saving Spotlight” holiday rollback event. You can score deals on items such as TVs, mattresses, pressure cookers and more!

This Ninja product has become wildly popular! Not only is it an air fryer, but it can also roast, bake and grill whatever you want. For a limited time, you can snag this item for a great discount.

Get up to 40% off select appliances and bath items, up to 30% off select furniture and up to 35% off select storage solutions.

Save up to 40% on bath and kitchen items and up to 50% on home technology, luggage and travel.

Until Feb. 17, save 25% on comforters, $20 off select Cuisinart items and up to $150 off select Dyson products. If you have your eye on a fancy Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer, you can also receive $100 off!

This Dyson vacuum might make cleaning your home much simpler. It's cord-free (offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning) and has almost 1,000 positive reviews on Bed, Bath & Beyond, so you know it's well-loved.

Take up to 40% off select storage and organization items, 25% off select bedding and bath products, and 20% off select sofas and sectionals.

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of items, plus free shipping on most orders! Deals include patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49, mattresses starting at $199 and living room chairs as low as $99.

Save up to 70% off on living room furniture, wall décor, lamps and more until Feb. 18.

Ashley Furniture is offering up to 30% off on select furniture and up to 60% off dining.

Enjoy 30% off select categories including rugs, wall decor and chairs.

