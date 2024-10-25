Huge ‘Beetlejuice' fan? You can now haunt the Deetz residence in New Jersey

Calling all ghost hunters, art enthusiasts, and fans of the iconic movie "Beetlejuice."

Airbnb has created a replica of Delia Deetz's home from Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" sequel, and if you dare, you can tour it.

The home is located in the quaint town of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and wrapped in a black mourning veil for Delia's beloved husband.

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it’s only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home,” said Delia. “So, come admire my life’s work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave. Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Delia invites guests to her home to celebrate her "unmatched artistic brilliance" during ten three-hour bookings from Nov. 16 to 27 for up to six guests each.

Emily Shur

Upon your arrival, Airbnb said Delia's (after)lifelong assistant will usher you inside, and you will be able to wander and soak in her ingenuity and exquisite artwork.

If you choose to go knocking around the attic, you should at least admire the Maitlands’ model of Winter River.

Airbnb writes in its listing, "If you choose to say HIS name, don’t be surprised if some really strange things happen. You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased."

Emily Shur

"Delia’s assistant will shoo you from the house before it gets too late," the listing says. "Due to some recent … “spiritual difficulties,” it’s best if you don’t stay overnight."

Airbnb said guests who book "Haunt the Beetlejuice House" also receive a one-night stay at an Airbnb listing in neighboring Princeton, New Jersey, at no additional cost. Visit airbnb.com/beetlejuice for more information.