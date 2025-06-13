Parenting

Baskin-Robbins wants to treat parents to $1.99 scoops ahead of the summer chaos

If the kids have to tag along, don't fret. They can get $1.99 scoops, too.

By Maria Chamberlain

School’s out. Camp hasn’t started. The house is loud, the snack cabinet is empty and it’s only 10 a.m.? Baskin-Robbins gets it — and they’re here to help.

Parents everywhere can keep cool (and sane) with a delicious deal: $1.99 scoops, weekdays only, from June 16-27 at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide.

Dubbed the Parent Pass, this limited-time offer is available exclusively to Baskin-Robbins Rewards members. It’s more than just a sweet treat — it’s a well-earned breather for moms and dads stuck in that awkward “in-between” stretch of summer when school’s over but camp hasn’t kicked in.

“The days between the last school bell and the first day of summer camp can be long, loud, and full of 5 a.m. wake-up calls,” said Nicole Boutwell, vice president of brand marketing & culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “That’s why we’re giving parents a break with the Parent Pass. It’s our way of saying, ‘You’ve got this — and we’ve got the ice cream to help you through it.’”

Whether you need a midday escape, a spontaneous snack run or a scoop of sanity, the Parent Pass is a bright spot in the summer madness.

