'Cruise' on down to Barefoot Country Music Fest for fun in the sun along the Jersey Shore featuring artists like Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean in Wildwood. Here's what you need to know in order to be ready to kick off your shoes and enjoy some music on the beach.

When and where is the festival?

BCMF is a four day festival on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, running from Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19.

The gates open for the concerts and festivities on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday at 1 p.m. They will close each night at 11:30 p.m.

Concert organizers say the festival area is on the sand between the two Morey's Piers. The exact address of the festival is 3601 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260.

Who's headlining?

The 2022 lineup is full of artists you won't want to miss.

Hear Cole Swindell, Jameson Rodgers and Frank Ray on Thursday.

On Friday, catch Dustin Lynch and Eric Church as they close out the night.

Wrapping up Saturday night will be Florida Georgia Line and Walker Hayes.

Sunday finishes off the entire festival with Jason Aldean and Chris Janson.

You can view the performance schedule and complete lineup that features more than 40 of country music's biggest stars here or on the BCMF app.

What's going on at each stage?

You can enjoy chart-topping country music at one of four unique stages across the festival grounds.

The Dodge Truck Pop Up will showcase artists right on the bed of the truck.

On the Coke Stage and Jim Beam Stage, have an opportunity to listen to some talented up-and-coming country acts.

The Miller Lite Main Stage serves as the home to all of the headliners throughout the festival.

How are the festival grounds laid out?

Here's a map of the grounds so you know where to go for each performance or to take a break with a drink or some food.

What about parking and transportation?

If you download the Jitney Surfer App, you can see the route and information for the Wildwoods Island Shuttle, that can help get you anywhere you want to stop along its route.

The shuttle will be running up and down Ocean Avenue from Diamond Beach to Olde New Jersey Avenue.

Driving your car down to Wildwood? You can purchase a beach parking pass to be close to the festival's main gate.

Beach parking is located between Morey's Adventure Pier and the Wildwoods Convention Center. View full details on parking and transportation here.

Where can I get tickets?

It is not too late to grab tickets to enjoy the concerts and all the fest has to offer.

You can grab single day general admission, VIP, or three or four-day passes, as well as parking passes on the BCMF website.

Single day GA passes for this weekend are $99. If you want to keep the fun going from Thursday through Sunday, four day GA passes are $249.

Like Cole Swindell says, 'You Should Be Here'!