Auntie Anne's launches an exclusive fragrance. Here's what you ‘Knead' to know

Do you love the iconic Auntie Anne's pretzel smell? Well, now you don't have to go to the mall anymore to smell buttery dough and salty goodness.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania-born pretzel company announced the launch of its new perfume "Knead: Eau De Pretzel."

"Knead transforms the iconic aroma you love into a wearable scent. One spritz is all it takes to envelop you in the nostalgic embrace of freshly baked pretzels. Surrender to the smell." the company said in a social media post.

The perfume is infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness.

If you "Knead" this perfume, it will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Visit www.auntieannes.com for more information.