Thinking of buying a boat or just looking for a fun weekend activity? The Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show is back with hundreds of boats on display and interactive boating exhibits for the whole family.

The show will feature classic and vintage boats dating back 72 years as well as newer boats that are available for purchase. Experts will be on hand to share tips and tricks for people of all boating abilities.

What Should Boat Fans of All Ages Look for?

New this year is the Boating Skills Virtual Trainer, which will give attendees hands-on practice in docking, stopping and turning using a real steering wheel and throttle.

Young boaters can even drive their own paddleboats in a mini lake inside the Atlantic City Convention Center. Guests 10 years and older can also try out stand-up paddle boarding on a first-come, first-served basis.

People of all ages can watch award-winning professional sand artist John Gowdy transform a pile of sand into art. Kids who are feeling inspired to do their own art project can then build a boat at the kids' toy boat building center. The best part: kiddos can bring the boats home with them as souvenirs.

For those who are interested in fishing, there will be seminars covering topics like tuna fishing, the art of the cast and kayak fishing. You can even practice what you learn at the Art of Casting Pond with help from experts.

When Does the Show Set Sail?

The show runs from Wednesday, March 1, to Sunday, March 5.

It's open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 10 am. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Where Can I Dock My Car?

The show is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center at 1 Convention Boulevard in Atlantic City.

You can get there via the NJ Transit Atlantic City Line (click here for the schedule), which runs between Philly's 30th Street Station and the Atlantic City Convention Center's station. If you prefer to drive, the show's website lists options for valet parking and nearby parking lots.

Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Entry is $20 for adults and free for children 12 and younger when they are accompanied by a paying adult. Each ticket is valid for one day.