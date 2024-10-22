Astra Lumina, an immersive magical night walk series to make Philly region debut

This is your chance to "walk amongst the stars."

Astra Lumina is set to make its Philadelphia region debut as part of Moment Factory’s awe-inspiring Lumina Enchanted Night Walk series.

The international multimedia production studio has teamed up with Fever, the leading live entertainment discovery platform, to present a unique and interactive journey at Abington Art Center in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

This is all apartment of a U.S. Tour, which already featured three seasons in Los Angeles and two in Seattle, along with an inaugural event in Dallas this year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Abington Art Center will be transformed into an immersive outdoor, celestial world that awakens the imagination, inviting stargazers of all ages on a nighttime journey through the forest, according to event organizations.

Inside the experience, guests will be guided on an illuminated nature pathway, with photo opportunities, gift shop, and food and beverage options available for purchase.

"Since 2014, we've brought more than 20 Lumina Enchanted Night Walks to life in diverse outdoor settings. With Astra Lumina arriving in Philadelphia, it marks the fifth U.S. city to host this unique attraction, showcasing its universal appeal to audiences of all kinds,” said Jonathan St-Onge, Executive Director at Moment Factory Originals. “This journey is about fostering connections—between people, nature, and the stars—so we're excited to bring this enchanted experience to the Abington Art Center for a captivating new chapter.”

Moment Factory

Moment Factory

“Fever’s ongoing collaboration with Moment Factory speaks to our shared passion for delivering unforgettable, cutting-edge experiences,” said Marina Tara, Fever’s Head of Creative Studio and Sr. Director of Production (US & Canada). “Every year, our joint efforts set a new standard, and we’re excited to build on that success by bringing Astra Lumina to the city of Philadelphia. As a hub for arts, culture, and innovation, we know this city will embrace the magic of this immersive experience.”

Astra Lumina’s Philadelphia edition opens for night walks beginning Nov. 21, but tickets go on pre-sale starting Oct. 22.

Standard ticket prices start at $21 for children and $29 for adults. For more information on the experience, please visit AstraLumina.com.