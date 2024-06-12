Assembly Rooftop Lounge in Center City is taking brunch to new heights

Brunch, anyone? Assembly Rooftop Lounge, the Logan Hotel's year-round chic cocktail bar, announced they will be throwing summer brunch parties this year.

Once a month, on select Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can indulge in seasonal cocktails, elevated brunch dishes, and DIY Mimosa kits, all while enjoying live music from rotating DJs and musicians.

The brunch menu will feature bites from the revamped summer menu, including - eggs and caviar, strawberry salad, charcuteries, crab and avocado toast, smoked salmon bagel, and so much more.

The cocktail list has a variety of berry and citrus-forward refreshments such as the sunset spritz and classic white sangria. If you are looking to celebrate, Assembly will also offer mimosa kits.

“What better way to celebrate the summer solstice than with a brunch party on a rooftop?” Food and Beverage Sales and Marketing Manager at The Logan Hannah Boothman said in a news release. “It’s been several years since we’ve offered brunch at Assembly, so we’re excited to bring it back for the summer months and remind our guests that the views are just as amazing during the day – and so are the cocktails!"

If you are interested, brunches will be held on June 22, July 27 and August 17. So grab your friends and book a reservation here.