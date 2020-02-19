After a yearlong renovation, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will open its first new large-scale exhibit space in a decade on March 29.

The venue’s Library Reading Room is being converted to the William B. Dietrich Gallery as part of the $3-million remodel, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal. The approximately 3,000-square-foot gallery is named after The Dietrich Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based organization that helped finance the renovation. The gallery will display rotating exhibits oriented toward adults.

The museum saw 123,550 visitors last year. Most attendees were families with children, though the number of single adult attendees is increasing. As such, the institution aims to attract more of the demographic with exhibits in the new space that explore how art and nature intersect with science, said Niki Stewart, the museum’s chief learning and engagement officer.

The gallery will offer new displays every six months that incorporate art pertaining to topics that are relevant to an adult audience. Of the museum's approximately 12 galleries, this will be the second that has a consistently rotating display.

