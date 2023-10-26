A spooktacular guide to Halloween 2023 in Philadelphia

Halloween is fast approaching and there are so many creepy, spooky and haunted things to do around Philadelphia.

Learn about all the haunted houses, ghost tours, parties and other spooky events below:

📅 (When) | 📍 (Where) | 💲 (Pricing)

Haunted Houses

Fright Factory

You might want to brace yourself for this one. At the Fright Factory, you will experience a "heart-stopping adventure of a lifetime," inside a 120-year-old warehouse.



📅 - On select nights through Oct. 31

📍 - 2200 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia

💲 - General admission $30, VIP $45

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Check out this scary walkthrough experience that features live actors, animatronics and special effects.



📅 - On select nights through Nov. 4

📍 - 4100 Main St., Philadelphia

💲 - Tickets start at $25

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

Only enter if you dare. Check out all five haunted houses, themed bars and lounges at the historic Eastern State Penitentiary.



📅 - On select nights through Nov. 1

📍 - 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

💲- Tickets start a $39

Ghost Tours

Dark Philly Adult Night Tour

Check out this guided dark history tour. You will visit some of the most famous historic locations in Philadelphia.



📅 - Dates and times vary

📍 - Meeting location - Independence Visitor Center - 1 N. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia

💲 - Prices vary

Philly Ghosts: Phantoms of Philadelphia Tour

Take a look into Philadelphia's hidden past as you walk through one of the oldest residential areas in America.



📅 - Dates and times vary

📍 - Meeting Location - 217 W. Washington Square, Philadelphia

💲 - Adults $25, Children $16, Children Under 13 $16 per ticket

Spooky Twilight Tours at the Besty Ross House

Would you like to time-travel back to the 1700's? This haunted tour takes a look at Philadelphia's past and how people used to live in the 18th century. This tour is not recommended for children.



📅 - Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 - 239 Arch St., Philadelphia

💲 - $12 per ticket

Halloween-themed bars and restaurants

Nightmare Before Tinsel pop-up

Don't miss out on the Nightmare Before Tinsel experience and this year the bar is spookier than ever.



📅 - Until Oct. 31, open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

📍 - 116 S. 12th St., Philadelphia

Halloween pop-up bar at Philadelphia Distilling

Check out this Halloween pop-up bar on the 4th-floor speakeasy with plenty of spooky drinks to enjoy such as "Corpse Reviver" and "Dreams and Nightmares."



📅 - Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 29

📍 - 25 E. Allen Street, Philadelphia

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Pop-Up at Craftsman Row Saloon

Foodies this one is for you. Craftsman Row has added Halloween-themed treats to their menu. Try the monster burger or the spootketit and meatballs and possibly the blood bag cocktail if you dare.



📍 - 112 S. 8th St, Philadelphia

Upside Down pop-up at Uptown Beer Garden

Experience the upside down Stranger Things-themed pop-up bar at Uptown Beer Garden. Check out the spooky decor, Halloween-themed drinks and delicious food options for all to enjoy.



📅 - Until Oct. 31

📍 - 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Haunted Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

"Take your fear to new heights" at Assembly Rooftop Lounge and enjoy frighting cocktails such as the Hocus Pocus and Porto-Ween or sweet treats like the Twilight Delight.



📅 - Until Oct. 31

📍 - 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Halloween Parties (21 & older)

Screams in the Stadium District and A Haunting on Pattison Ave at Xfinity Live!

The souls of past players will emerge as the Stadium District comes alive for two nights this weekend. Enjoy live DJs, karaoke, silent disco, costume contests and prizes.



📅 - Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

📍 - 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia

💲 - $10 per person

Haunted Barbie Halloween Party at Twisted Tail

Enjoy "Witching Hour" drink specials, a live DJ, a costume competition and more at the Twisted Tail.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

📍 - 509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia

💲 - Free

Halloween Party (Drink The Bar Dry) at Morgan's Pier

Check out Morgans Pier for all-night fun. This Halloween party features an open bar, costume contest, free hotdogs, cash prizes and more.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍 - 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

💲 - $75 per person

Friday the 13th Halloween Party at Stratus Lounge

Party all night at Stratus Lounge. This Friday the 13th themed event features a live DJ and costume competitions. The grand prize is worth over $1,000, so come dressed to impress.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍 - 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

💲 - Tickets start at $20

A Night of Boos & Booze at Liberty Point

Make sure you dress your best because there will be an "epic" costume contest with cash prizes at this Halloween party. Partygoers will also enjoy performers, a live DJ and spooky decorations.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 pm. to 11:55 p.m.

📍 - 211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

💲 - Tickets start at $20

A Nightmare On Vine Street at NOTO

Check out one of the spookiest Halloween parties in the city with guest DJ Chantel Jeffries.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.

📍 - 1209 Vine St., Philadelphia

💲 - Ticket prices vary

Haunted Ship Halloween Party on the Moshulu

Climb aboard Philadelphia's historic ship and celebrate Halloween with four dance floors, two DJs and one brand. Don't forget your costume.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍 - 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

💲 - General Admission $50, VIP $80

Halloween Weekend at Roar

Get spooky this Halloween weekend at Roar with two nights of events.



📅 - Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. both days

📍 - 939 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

💲 - Tickets start at $20

CarnEVIL at Concourse Dance bar

Concourse Dance Bar is calling all ghouls and goblins for their Carn-EVIL party this weekend. It will be a night of circus performances, DJs and cash prizes for the best costumes.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍 - 1635 Market St., Philadelphia

💲 - $50 per ticket

Halloween at Attico Rooftop

Enjoy drink specials and a costume contest where the winner will receive a complimentary bottle and table.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

📍 - 219 S. Broad St. Philadelphia

💲 - $10 cover

Family-Friendly Halloween Fun

East Passyunk Fall Fest

The East Passyunk Business Improvement District is hosting Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday. Family and friends can have a day full of live music, arts and crafts, picking pumpkins and checking out the kid's costume parade.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Halloween House Philadelphia

"Not a haunted house, it's so much more" - Halloween House Philadelphia is great for all ages and for those who have sensory issues. Enjoy a trick-or-treat room, a glow-in-the-dark room and so much more.



📅 - On select nights through Nov. 1

📍 - Andorra Shopping Center - 701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

💲 -Tickets start at $19.99

Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square

"Add some fright to your night" - Franklin Square has transformed its 18-hole mini golf course with fog, lights and music for some spooky Halloween fun.



📅 - Every day through Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 - 200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia

💲 - Children $12, Adults $15

Franklin Fright at the Franklin Institute

Enjoy trick-or-treating, a live science show and many more activities at the 3rd annual Franklin Fright.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, all programs run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

📍 - 222 North 20th St., Philadelphia

💲 - Adult $25, Children $21, Senior $23, Military $23

PumpkinFest

South Street Headhouse District is throwing a family-friendly fun Halloween festival for all to enjoy. There will be live performances, trick-or-treating, spooky pop-up shopping and more.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28th, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 - Headhouse Shambles - 2nd and Pine St., Philadelphia

💲 - Free

Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival

"Philly's biggest pet costume contest." is back. Liberty Lands and Virginia Belle Events partner with Street Tails Animal Rescue for its 9th annual Hound-O-Ween. There will be a pet costume contest, food trucks, Halloween vibes and more.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 - Liberty Lands Park - 913 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia

💲 - Registration is a $30 donation per pet. All proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Boo at the Zoo at the Philadelphia Zoo

"Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" The Philadelphia Zoo's annual Halloween Extravaganza "Boo at the Zoo" ends this weekend. Grab your favorite costume and bring a bag because you can trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo.



📅 - Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29

📍 - 3400 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia.

💲 - General Admission ticket required

Halloween Scavenger Hunt at The Please Touch Museum

Complete five or more of the scavenger hunt activities and you may win a prize. This event is recommended for children of all ages.



📅 - Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 - Memorial Hall - 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa.

Dinos After Dark: Halloween Edition at The Academy of Natural Sciences

Kids and Adults can wear their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the museum.



📅 - Friday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 - 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

💲 - Pay-what-you-wish

