"Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Universal Studios Hollywood is back to up the seasonal sorcery splendor on Nov. 28, 2019.

If you had an ornament for every wish you've made that has come true and every spell you've cast that has come to be, how many would bedeck your magical tree?

Wizards and Muggles, you surely know the answer to that question. But if you need to reconnect with a hefty holiday-flavored dose of enchantment, best tell your broom to zoom in the direction of Universal Studios, beginning on Nov. 16 in Orlando, Fla. and Thanksgiving Day in Hollywood, Calif.

For that's when Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter sparkles to lively life at Universal Studios Hollywood. The once-a-year experience will hold charming court for just about a month, plus a few days, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 29, 2019.

Universal Orlando gives you more time to enjoy the wizarding splendor of the Holiday season with events starting Nov. 16 and ending Jan. 5, 2020.

Of course, charming court is always held in the Universal land o' wizardry, but the yuletide delivers a few extra delights that fans of J.K. Rowling's magical stories can't miss.

Those include fanciful nighttime projections on the sides of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, holly-tastic decorations, hot Butterbeer, eats that rock the fa, la, la, and the bewitching Frog Choir.

Yes, they're tiny amphibians, that sit upon regal pillows, and they sing. Or so we do believe. It's magic, yes? Okay, our belief is as strong as the towers of Hogwarts are tall.

Your admission to Universal gives you entry to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, so don't zoom that broom over the front gates. You'll need to pay first, like a good and true wizard does.

Are you still thinking about hot Butterbeer? Same. Or, rather, same-esiseas moltoto, which means "same" in wizardspeak, we think.

Fly over here now, to be ensorcelled by this annual feast of the merry-seeking senses.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

