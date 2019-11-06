Anthony Bourdain Auction Closes With Whopping $1.8M in Sales

Personal belongings of Anthony Bourdain, including his chef's knife and vinyl records, were auctioned off online last month -- with incredible results and record prices!

The 202 items that were part of the bidding, sold for amounts far higher than their estimates -- bringing in a whopping $1,846,575 including buyers premium, according to iGavel Auctions.

Over 200 items ranging from a draft of Bourdain's 1995 novel to an oil painting were up for grabs from Oct. 9 through Oct. 30, according to Lark Mason Associates. "A significant portion" of the proceeds will benefit the beloved TV host's scholarship fund for students at The Culinary Institute of America -- a cause dear to the late chef's heart, the auction house said.

"We are tremendously grateful that such a generous portion of these auction proceeds will support the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America," Tim Ryan, president of the CIA, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Laurie Woolever, Bourdain's assistant and collaborator, shared similar sentiments.

"I'm pleased to see that Tony's art, furnishings, watches, books and collectibles have found new homes with people who appreciate his sensibilities, and that the sale of these items will allow future generations of CIA students to explore the world," Woolever said in a statement.

A selection of the items that were up for auction were also be on display at Lark Mason Associates' New York City location at 227 E. 120th Street during the period of the bidding.

One of the most significant items in the auction is Bourdain's custom knife made by famous American bladesmith Bob Kramer, whose knives have become a sort of status symbol for chefs around the country, Bourdain once said.

The steel and meteorite blade is one of a kind. It comes with a certificate of authentication and it's estimated value was between $4,000 and $6,000. However, a record price of $231,250 was achieved for Bourdain's Bob Kramer knife at auction, iGavel Actions revealed.

Bourdain's U.S. Navy Jacket from the USS Nashville with a "Tony Bourdain" patch fetched $171,150. Meanwhile, a menu by Henry Miller, signed and given to Bourdain by his son, Tony Miller, fetched more than $19,300.

"The overwhelming strong results were just what we hoped it would be," Lark Mason, Jr., owner of Lark Mason Associates and iGavelauctions.com, said in a statement. "Anthony Bourdain connected with many, many people and he was beloved and an intensely original person who lived life fully. The numerous bidders wanted something to remember him by and to promote the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America. We are honored to be contributors to this process through this auction."

Bourdain's other assets after he died by suicide in June 2018 while he was in France working on his CNN series "Parts Unknown" were left to his 12-year-old daughter.