The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is celebrating their 7th annual Paws "Mutt Strut". On October 19th, be apart of the fun at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. See "man's best friend" as they parade in costume or showcase a special talent. Looking to adopt? Dozens of PAWS dogs waiting for loving homes will be on hand.

Come have fun with your own pooch or meet a new best friend.

Where: The Navy Yard

4747 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA

When: Saturday - October 19, 2013

Contact: 215-238-9901 ext 15