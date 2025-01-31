7-Eleven is rewarding us for getting through January with free Slurpees for one day

Congrats! You’ve just about made it to the end of January. Perhaps surprisingly, the date actually is not Jan. 74.

7-Eleven wants to reward you for this feat of making it through the “longest month of the year to many” by giving out free small Slurpees on Jan. 31 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

While folks look forward to Slurpee Day on July 11 every year, 7-Eleven is hoping that its icy treat will lift our moods regardless of the date or the weather.

“We know that every year, the long days of January can feel like the month will never come to an end — and this year has been no different,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s SVP of merchandising, said in a press release, adding that the chain hopes to “shift your vibe for the rest of the year.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There’s one caveat to the deal: Each customer can get only one free small Slurpee while supplies last.

On Jan. 23, 7-Eleven also announced a deal for football fans whose teams didn’t make it to the Super Bowl: Customers can score a whole free pizza with their first order on the 7NOW Delivery app until March 4.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: