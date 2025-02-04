And the Grammy goes to…See the list of winners with ties to the Philly region

The 67th Grammy Awards was a huge night for many, with local talent shining brightly and taking home top honors.

Roll out the red carpet because here is a recap of the stars with ties to the Philadelphia region who took home the coveted gold-plated gramophone.

Sabrina Carpenter

Getty Images

Chart-topping singer and Bucks County native Sabrina Carpenter walked away with two Grammys on Sunday.

The pop star won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n’ Sweet” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.” She even gave a shoutout to Philadelphia's Bala-Cynwyd during her acceptance speech, saying in part:

“I want to thank all the fans that let my music be heard by the recording academy. I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd."

Carpenter was nominated for Record of the Year for "Espresso," Album of the Year for "Short n' Sweet", Song of the Year for "Please Please Please," and best new artist.

Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Getty Images

Actor, Jenkintown native, and die-hard Eagles fan Bradley Cooper and Philadelphia Orchestra Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin won a Grammy for their work on the soundtrack for the film "Maestro."

Directed and co-written by Cooper himself, "Maestro" is a biographical romantic firm that captures the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Adam Blackstone

Getty Images

Trenton-born Adam Blackstone, a legend in the music business who has served as musical director for several artists, won as a producer on the album for Alicia Key's Musical "Hell's Kitchen."

Blackstone has been nominated for several other Grammys in the past, but this was his first win.

Karen Slack and Michelle Cann

Getty Images

Philadelphians Karen Slack, a soprano, and Michelle Cann, a pianist, won a Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for "Behind the Years - Unpublished Songs of Florence Price."

During an acceptance speech, Slack thanked the academy and everyone who supported her, including her friends in Philadelphia.

The Crossing

Philadelphia's The Crossing won its fourth Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance for their album "Ochre."

"Ochre" was released on July 12, 2024, and features the music of Ayanna Woods, George Lewis, and Caroline Shaw.

The Crossing has previously won Grammy's in 2018, 2019 and 2023. The ensemble has also been featured on numerous Grammy-nominated albums in other categories, including Julia Wolfe’s "Fire in My Mouth" with the New York Philharmonic, and John Luther Adams’ "Sila: the breath of the world" with Jack Quartet and Doug Perkins.