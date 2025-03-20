Calling all future brides and grooms! Old City Wedding Stroll returns this April

It's almost time to say YES to Old City!

Old City District shared that the 4th Annual Old City Wedding Stroll will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year's event will offer future brides and grooms a one-stop shop for all their planning needs.

Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is home to hundreds of independently owned small businesses. During the stroll, attendees can explore wedding attire, florists, jewelers, restaurants, venues, wedding services, and so much more—all within a few city blocks.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The stroll will also introduce a special, interactive addition this year: a "Bloom Bar" where participants can create their own custom floral bouquets.

"The Old City Wedding Stroll has become a signature event, showcasing the incredible variety of wedding-related businesses within Old City that continues to grow year over year," Executive Director of Old City District Job Itzkowitz said in a news release. "From attire and jewelry to venues, catering, and beauty services, Old City offers everything needed to create a memorable and unique wedding experience. We're excited to welcome couples, once again, to explore our charming streets and discover the perfect partners for their special day."

The event is free to attend however, registration is required and can be completed at www.oldcitydistrict.org/wedding.