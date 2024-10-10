A musical comedy about Barack Obama making Philadelphia debut this fall

Take some time to enjoy some political humor during this election season.

The acclaimed musical comedy "44: The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical" is set to premiere in Philadelphia this month.

The show takes a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way.

"44" features a beloved cast, including T.J. Wilkins from NBC's "The Voice" playing Obama, awarding-wining R&B artist Shanice as Michelle Obama, and Chad Doreck as Joe Biden.

44 The Obama Musical

The production has played to sold-out audiences around the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and most recently in the Obamas’ hometown of Chicago.

From Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 3 you can catch the award-winning show at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre, located at 480 S. Broad St.

Tickets for this must-see show are on sale now at 44theobamamusical.com.