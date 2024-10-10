Philadelphia

A musical comedy about Barack Obama making Philadelphia debut this fall

By Cherise Lynch

44 The Obama Musical

Take some time to enjoy some political humor during this election season.

The acclaimed musical comedy "44: The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical" is set to premiere in Philadelphia this month.

The show takes a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way.

"44" features a beloved cast, including T.J. Wilkins from NBC's "The Voice" playing Obama, awarding-wining R&B artist Shanice as Michelle Obama, and Chad Doreck as Joe Biden.

44 The Obama Musical
44 The Obama Musical

The production has played to sold-out audiences around the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and most recently in the Obamas’ hometown of Chicago.

From Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 3 you can catch the award-winning show at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre, located at 480 S. Broad St.

Tickets for this must-see show are on sale now at 44theobamamusical.com.

