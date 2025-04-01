30-foot-tall Chronos ‘portal' to Universal Epic Universe coming to Philly

Philadelphians will get a chance to experience five worlds of excitement and adventure this spring as a new portal -- no, not that one -- that will provide a look at the new Universal Epic Universe theme park set to open in May.

Later this month, the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host the Chronos, a 30-foot-tall replica of the icon of Universal Epic Universe and the gateway that guests will enter to experience the theme park’s five worlds -- Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and the Dark Universe.

The event is part of a multi-city tour for the Chronos portal and is intended to showcase the new attractions that visitors can experience once Universal Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.

In a statement on the Chronos' impending visit, officials with theme park said that visitors will be able to get pictures with the structure and watch an "awe-inspiring, spectacular night show with dynamic lighting and all-encompassing music."

Visitors to the Chronos -- while it is at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art from May 16 through 18 -- will also have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort to experience Universal Epic Universe for themselves.

Along with the stop in Philly, the Chronos portal will visit Atlanta, Georgia from April 11 through 13, New York City's Rockefeller Center from April 23 through 26 and Chicago, Illinois from June 13 through 18.

Universal Orlando Resorts and its parks are owned by NBC10's parent company Comcast.

For more details and a look at all the new experiences and attractions that will be part of Universal Epic Universe, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.