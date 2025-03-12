Unwind and shop local during the 2nd annual Greater Philly Yarn Crawl

We've all heard of bar and food crawls, but have you ever considered a yarn crawl? Well, this annual event is for all the knitters, crocheters, and fiber craft enthusiasts.

The Greater Philly Yarn Crawl is back, offering you the opportunity to visit local yarn shops and win some knitting prizes.

This four-day community event will take place across 16 shops from Thursday, March 13, through Sunday, March 16, 2025.

If you are interested in participating, you can register at www.phillyyarncrawl.com. Once the crawl begins, organizers said you can visit as many shops as you’d like and have your passport stamped at each spot along the way.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Some yarn artists have even promoted the event with a "yarn bomb" at the Singing Fountain in South Philadelphia. From flowers to Phillies gear, you can see colorful crochet designs all over the fountain.

Organizers said the Philly Yarn Crawl will donate five percent of their profits to the Tacony Lab Community Art Center, which was created in 2017 by Mural Arts Philadelphia and made to create a unique hub for learning, creativity, and community engagement in Northeast Philadelphia.

For more details, visit www.phillyyarncrawl.com.