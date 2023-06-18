27 Father's Day restaurant deals and specials to save this Sunday

Father's Day is officially here.

Not sure how to celebrate your dad this year? No worries because we've got plenty of suggestions, starting with treating him to a delicious meal.

After all, there's nothing Dad loves more than sitting at a table with the people he loves most. And since everyone will be there, you can snap some family photos, then post 'em on Instagram with a Father's Day caption.

Of course, taking the whole crew out for breakfast, lunch or dinner can get pricey, which is why we've rounded up the best Father's Day restaurant deals available this year.

From BOGO pizzas to fine dining specials, we've compiled a list of offerings that are sure to bring a smile to dear old Dad's face (or anyone else for that matter).

So, read on to see all the deals you can score, then find a way to fit them in with the rest of the Father's Day activities you have planned.

Applebee's Grill + Bar

In honor of dads, grads and anyone else you're celebrating this month, Applebee's is offering a $10 bonus with the purchase of $50 in Applebee's gift cards. Offer is valid through June 25 at participating locations and the bonus card expires on August 6. Find out more here.

Auntie Anne's

Receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel reward with any online gift card purchase. Offer is good through June 25. Find out more here.

Baskin-Robbins

This Father's Day, Baskin-Robbins is offering two ice cream cakes just for dad (if you ask nice, he'll probably share): the OREO Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake, and The Cold One Cake, which is shaped like a mug and features a buttercream topping on a chocolate base. Both can be customized with a special message for Dad. Find out more here.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

With the purchase of a $50 eGift card for dad (or anyone else), BJ’s is offering a $10 bonus card valid from June 19 — July 9. In addition, dads who dine at BJ’s during Father’s Day weekend will receive a commemorative pint glass and a 20% VIP card redeemable from June 19 — July 9 (while supplies last). Find out more here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will offer special menu items created in honor of Father's Day including a 20 oz. dry-aged New York strip with shaved black summer truffles and truffle demi, available exclusively in-restaurant. For a perfect pairing, Caymus wine will be available to order by the glass. Find out more here.

Carvel

In celebration of Father's Day (and graduation season), Carvel is offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards through June 25. Carvel is also offering $5 off it's famous Fudgie the Whale cake on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats through June 25. Find out more here.

Chart House

The Chart House is offering a three-course meal on Father's Day featuring New York strip, king salmon and fresh fish. Find out more here.

The Cheesecake Factory

In honor of dads, grads, teachers and anyone else, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a special promotion on gift cards. Get a $5 bonus for the purchase of a $25 gift card, $10 for a $50 gift card and $20 for gift card purchases $100 and up. Offer available through June 30. Bonus cards redeemable July 1 — 28. July Find out more here.

Cinnabon

Let your dad know how sweet he is with a hot, melty Cinnabon. Now through June 18, Cinnabon is offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. Reward card can be redeemed June 19 — August 31. Find out more here.

Cracker Barrel

From now through June 18, you'll receive a $10 bonus card for each $50 gift card purchase. Offer only applies to online purchases. Find out more here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

In honor of Father’s Day, Del Frisco’s is featuring a chef special, which includes a 20 oz. Prime New York Strip with maitake mushrooms and bourguignonne sauce. Find out more here.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s is hosting a Father’s Day brunch with Crab Cake Benedict and other favorites until 2 p.m. The featured recipe is a 20 oz. prime New York strip steak with bourbon caraway butter. Find out more here.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s is offering a special, one-day only menu just for Father’s Day. It'll have a variety of special offerings including an 11 oz. wagyu strip steak, a limited-edition batch of Eddie V’s single barrel Blanton’s Bourbon and collectible Blanton’s topper by request. Eddie V’s will open early at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day and host live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find out more here.

IHOP

For Father’s Day, IHOP is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card through July 9. Bonus cards are valid through August 20. Find out more here.

Jamba

Receive a $5 reward card when you purchase a $25 gift card by June 18. Cards can be redeemed from June 19 — August 31. Find out more here.

Joe's Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu throughout Father's Day weekend. Offerings include the choice of soup or salad, entree (various seafood and steak options) and dessert for $23.99 (tax and gratuity not included). Add on peel-and-eat shrimp for $7. Find out more here.

Logan’s Roadhouse

If Dad loves steak, Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards through June 18. Bonus cards are valid through July 31. Find out more here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s will celebrate Dad this year with a special slow-roasted prime rib topped with au jus and whipped horseradish. Find out more here.

Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards through June 18. Bonus cards can be redeemed through July 31. Find out more here.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback is offering a “Dad’s Day” menu including drink specials, ribeye steak, prime rib and others. Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card purchased between now and June 18. Find out more here.

The Palm

From June 16 — 18, Palm restaurants are offering prime pork topped with a cherry pepper mix in celebration of dads everywhere. Find out more here.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang is offering a four-course menu for Father’s Day, starting at $55 per person. The menu includes choice of appetizer, soup, main entree and dessert. For guests 21 and over, a glass of Moet & Chandon imperial brut, Cloudy Bay sauvignon blanc or Decoy by Duckhorn cabernet sauvignon is included. Those wishing to dine at home can with P.F. Chang's Celebration Kit for Four. Find out more here.

Pieology Pizza

Pieology Pizza is offering a special BOGO deal for Father’s Day. From now until June 19, buy one thin-crust Pieology pizza and enjoy a second one for 50%off. The offer is valid in-store and online. Just use the code DAD23 at checkout on Father’s Day (or SUMMERBOGO if before). Find out more here.

Red Lobster

From Friday, June 16 — Sunday, June 18, every guest who dines at a Red Lobster location will receive a bonus coupon for 10% off their next meal between June 19 — August 3. In addition, now through July 2, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive two bonus coupons for $10 off an order of $40 or more between June 27 and August 31. Find out more here.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards through June 18. Bonus cards can be redeemed through July 31. Find out more here.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones restaurant is offering a $10 bounce-back coupon to all guests on Father's Day. Gift coupon is redeemable with any food and nonalcoholic purchase with a $30 minimum. Find out more here.

TGI Fridays

To celebrate Dad, TGI Fridays is offering 25% off their platters, party trays and family meal bundles on Father's Day. Use the code SWISH25 online at checkout or when you call for a takeout order. Offer not valid for dine-in or delivery. For other details, conditions and terms, click here.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: