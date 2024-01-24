2024 James Beard Award nominees include chefs, restaurants from Philly region

The Philadelphia region just got more delicious.

The 2024 James Beard Awards announced the Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists on Wednesday and Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are well-represented.

The awards celebrate the experience and impact of the food, the culinary artists who create it and how the restaurants serve their communities. Since 1990, The James Beard Foundation has celebrated America’s food culture by shining a light on excellence in the food and beverage and related industries. The awards recognize restaurants and chefs across 22 categories.

According to the foundation’s website, the Restaurant and Chef Awards honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.

Prestige is an understatement. Winning a James Beard Award can be life-changing for anyone in food. Often referred to as the Oscars of food, this award is the kingmaker (or queenmaker) of the culinary world.

During the open call for recommendations, judges also scout potential candidates and semifinalists are selected by subcommittee. Judges and subcommittee members visit, meet and vote in the first round tasting period. The top five in each category become the nominees and the round two tasting period begins.

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here are the semifinalists from our area:

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton: A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.

Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina, Philadelphia, PA

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Mineral Water: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come while contributing positively to their broader community.

Yun Fuentes, Bolo, Philadelphia, PA

Best New Restaurant: A restaurant opened between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

My Loup, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Bakery: A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.

Isgro Pastries, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing and positive contributions to the broader community will also be considered.

a.kitchen+ a.bar, Philadelphia, PA

Best Chefs presented by Capital One (by region): Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Carlos Aparicio, El Chingon, Philadelphia, PA

Dane DeMarco, Gass & Main, Haddonfield, NJ

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia, PA

Matt Kern, One Coastal, Fenwick Island, DE

Randy Rucker, River Twice, Philadelphia, PA

Omar Tate, Honeysuckle Provisions, Philadelphia, PA