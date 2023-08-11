Country music stars Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett will be the main headliners taking the Atlantic City beach stage at the TidalWave Music Festival this weekend along the Jersey Shore.

This beachfront festival is a 3-day event with over 30 country music artists performing.

The festival will have a main stage and a second stage called the "Next From Nashville" to introduce fans to the emerging country artists.

Here is your guide to the 2023 TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where is the TidalWave Music Festival being held?

The festival is being held right on Atlantic City Beach and along the boardwalk at One Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Bascially next to the The Pier Shops at Caesars.

What's the TidalWave Music Festival's lineup?

Friday, Aug. 11

Thomas Rhett headlines on Friday and is set to perform on the main stage at 9:40 p.m.

Performances on the main stage began at 2:15 p.m. -- include Dee Day Silver, Tenille Arts, Nate Smith, Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell.

Performances on the "Next From Nashville" stage began at 2 p.m. -- artists slated to perform include Mackenzie Carpenter, Aaron Raitere, Chase McDaniel, Pillbox Patti and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Jason Aldean -- recently embroiled in controversy over the video and lyrics of his song "Try That in a Small Town" -- will headline on Saturday and is slated to perform on the main stage at 9:35 p.m.

Other performances on the main stage will begin at 2 p.m. -- including Dee Day Silver, Corey Kent, Hailey Whitters, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dustin Lynch.

On the "Next From Nashville" stage performances are set to start at 1:50 p.m. -- including Aidan Canfield, Peytan Porter, John Morgan, Mackenzie Porter, Jake Worthington and Madeline Edwards.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brooks & Dunn is set to headline on Sunday and will perform at 9:40 p.m. on the main stage.

Performances will begin on the main stage at 2 p.m. -- including Dee Jay Silver, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser and Jelly Roll.

On the "Next From Nashville" stage sets will being at 2:15 p.m. -- including Dylan Marlowe, Lauren Watkins, George Birge, Ben Burgess and Megan Moroney.

"Artist and set times subject to change," the festival organizers state on the website.

Can I still purchase passes?

Yes, passes are still available on the TidalWave Music Festival website. 1-day general admission passes are available for $125, plus taxes and fees, and 3-day general admission passes are $299, plus taxes and fees. VIP passes are also available for various prices. Children 6 and under can receive a free general admission pass.

Transportation?

If you're planning on driving, there are plenty of parking garages in the area. Click here for locations.

Taking public transportation? Trains and buses will be available to and from Atlantic City, check out NJTransit website for a full list of times.

All major rideshare programs will be available for transportation to and from the festival. There will be designated pickup and dropoff areas outside the festival.

Although this festival is right on the beach, boaters are now allowed to anchor offshore near the festival.

What can I bring with me?

The TidalWave Music Festival website has a long list of prohibited and allowed items, but here are some of the main dos and don'ts:

Do bring: Sunscreen (non-aerosol), sunglasses, hats, fanny packs, one reusable gallon-sized bag of snacks and empty reusable bottles.

Don't Bring: Outside alcohol, aerosol cans of any kind, glass bottles or containers, weapons of any kind, illegal substances, umbrellas, blankets, coolers and fireworks.

Clear plastic shopping/grocery bags are not allowed. Festival goers can bring a hydration pack that is 1.5L or smaller or a small bag/clutch that is 6 inches by 9 inches. All bags that are larger than 6x9 inches must be smaller than 6 inches by 12 inches and clear.

Lockers are available to reserve ahead of time to keep your personal belongings in.

How will the weather be for the weekend?

Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, with a low risk for rip currents and no chance for rain, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick said.

Partly cloudy skies for this Saturday with a slight risk for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures in Atlantic City will be in the low to mid-80s near the beach.

Sunday features warm temperatures and humid conditions. At the beach, temperatures will reach the mid-80s. There is no chance of rain.

Good thing festivalgoers can dip their feet in the ocean water.