Philadelphia's legendary The Roots are being joined by fellow music icons like Lauryn Hill and Usher this weekend as the 2023 Roots Picnic takes over Fairmount Park's Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Before two days of music and culture at the Mann, comedy legend Dave Chappelle gets the Roots Picnic weekend started with a night of stand-up at South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center that will also feature the music of The Roots.

With all the fun and music comes road closures -- some which went into effect days before -- and plenty of questions about when each group will take the stage.

Here is your guide to the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philly from June 2 to June 4:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where is the Roots Picnic being held?

This is trickier than normal with Friday (June 2) night's Chappelle show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia and the rest of the festival on Saturday (June 3) and Sunday (June 4) at the Mann.

Where is the Mann Center?

The Mann is located at 5201 Parkside Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Which musicians will take the stage on which days?

Saturday, June 3

Ms. Lauryn Hill headlines on Saturday as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Grammy Award-winning "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

The rest of Saturday's lineup includes Lil Uzi Vert, Syd, GloRilla, DVSN, Symba, Akin Inaj & Inutech, Fridayy, N3wyrkla and Mike Phillips. There will also be performances from Soulquarians featuring Isley Brothers; Adam Blackstone with Coco Jones and Mary Mary; and Rare Essence Vs. Backyard.

The highlight around here in Philly is likely to be the State Property reunion featuring Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, Young Gunz, Oschino and Sparks.

Sunday, June 4

Diddy was due to headline, but Usher has stepped in to headline on Sunday.

Some hip-hop legends will take the mic during the J.Period Live Mixtape featuring The Roots MC Black Thought, Busta Rhymes and Philly's own Eve.

The rest of Sunday's lineup includes City Girls, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Box Boys, DJ Drama, DJ Spinall, Saucy Santana, Maverick City, Dappa, Little Brother, Rocky, Yussef Dayes Experience and Kindred the Family Soul.

SINGLE DAY TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!!!!https://t.co/XRokpKkkLH



Set times will be released early next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/yfVWIv1hHE — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) May 26, 2023

Exact set times are expected to be revealed this week.

Which voices will be podcasting?

On Saturday, DJ Akademiks, Lip Service W/ Angela Yee, Questlove Supreme, Pour Minds and the Trap Nerds will take the Podcast Stage.

On Sunday, Charlamagne Tha God headlines the Podcast Stage with Don't Call Me White Girl, People's Party W/ Talib Kweli, Love + Grit and The Office XIV also taking to the mic.

What roads will be closed?

To build up the festival grounds and stages, road closures began on May 22 and expanded on May 25 and May 30, according to Philadelphia. These following road closures will remain in effect through 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 8:

Closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 22: States Drive, between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic

Closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd Street

Closed starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30: South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St.

"The following street will be closed starting at noon on Friday, June 2 until approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, June 5: North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Ave. to 52nd St.," the City said.

Where should I park?

You can park for FREE at the Mann. You can enter the lots at Belmont and Montgomery avenues or at South Concourse and 52nd Street, according to the Mann.

Don't want to drive?

SEPTA is running its Mann Loop bus from 19th and Locust streets. You can also get close to the Mann via other bus routes and trolley lines.

The Mann also offers a "dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location at the North Gate, located on Georges Hill Drive" for Lyft and Uber users.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, general admission tickets for the two-day festival at the Mann were available Wednesday on Ticketmaster with prices starting at $189 plus fees. Single-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $99 plus fees. VIP packages were also available in the days ahead of the festival.

Forget about the comedy if you don't have tickets yet -- it's sold out. Tickets to see the Chappelle show Friday night must be purchased separately and no tickets were available on the Wells Fargo Center website as of Wednesday.

What can I bring with me?

The Roots Picnic website has a long list of prohibited and allowed items, but here are some of the big dos and don'ts:

Do bring: a 20-ounce sealed bottle of water or up to 2-liter empty (non-glass) water bottle, blankets, umbrella and small containers of bug spray and sunscreen.

Don't bring: Weapons, selfie sticks, kegs, any glass, laser pointers, lawn chairs and drones.

You also can't bring a backpack. However, a clear single-compartment tote bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″ and/or a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are allowed.

What about the weather?

The picnic is rain or shine. High temps each day are expected in the 70s, with a chance of showers or storms on a breezy Saturday. Get the latest First Alert Weather forecast on NBC10's app and on air.