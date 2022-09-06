Educators are getting a morning pick-me-up from Wawa to celebrate the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The popular Philadelphia-area convenience store chain announced last week that is offering a free cup of coffee to teachers and school staff through the end of September as part of its "Cheers to Classrooms" program.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," Wawa senior director of store operations Dave Simonetti said in a news release. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!"

Wawa plans on making nearly 1,000 school visits this month.

Through Sept. 30, any school workers checking out at Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., can just let the clerk know their profession to get a free any size coffee, Wawa said.

Now, which coffee variety will teachers choose?

