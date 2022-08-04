From Poison to Ice Cream: 5 Must-See Events at 2022 Musikfest

Ready to rock, sing and dance?

The 39th year of Musikfest takes the stage Thursday, Aug. 4, with a preview concert with R&B legends Boyz II Men before the festivities officially take over Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for 10 days.

The combo-free music and paid concerts festival is getting even larger this year -- with new experiences, locations and artists to enjoy.

Main stage ticketed concerts will be performed this year at the newly-designed Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza.

Fans can enjoy the free lineup as well at the other stages, referred to as "platzes," which Musikfest says is an homage to the city's Germanic heritage. The free lineup makes up over 500 of the festival's performances.

There will be more than 40 different food vendors, artwork, comedians, various performers and interactive "Musikfest-ivities" for folks of all ages to get involved in throughout the grounds in the Lehigh Valley.

We've compiled a list of five exciting happenings at the 2022 festival to take advantage of.

8/7 - Poison & Pre-Show Contest

Not only will fans be able to catch a performance by hair metal icons Poison on Aug. 7, but before the show, there's a chance for lucky fans to win an upgrade for the concert -- a front row experience.

The Poison Pre-Game: 80s Trivia Contest will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the winner will receive front-row tickets to the show that begins shortly after the contest.

All trivia players will receive a free drink of choice and snacks with their $24 trivia ticket available online.

Poison and special guest Eighteenth Hour will perform on the 7th at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza. Tickets for the show are still available, and fans do not have to participate in trivia to grab a seat at the show.

Super fans of Poison can also upgrade their concert tickets for various VIP experiences, including a Meet & Greet with the band.

8/9 - Ziggy Marley & Ice Cream

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Ziggy Marley will be performing a live 75th birthday tribute to his father, reggae-legend Bob Marley.

Special guests Solomonic Sound System & Kazayah will join the eight-time Grammy award-winning artist on stage at the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

The event is ticketed and interested fans can purchase their tickets here.

One dollar from each ticket will be donated to Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment Foundation (U.R.G.E.), which Marley founded. The organization says its mission is to "support education, health and the environment, in efforts to improve the communities where children live and grow as they are our future's unlimited resource."

Following the concert, Marley's post-show ice cream bar will open at 10:15 p.m. Tickets for the ice cream bar are sold separately for $24.

8/4-8/14 - 'Loop' Interactive Art

At the SteelStacks, festivalgoers can check out Loop, which Musikfest describes as an impressive, must-see, interactive art installation piece.

Loop features animated images, and music, and is described to be similar to that of a mixture between a zoetrope -- an optical toy invented in the 19th century -- and a railway handcar.

Individuals can sit down inside the piece to experience its features and the story it tells through "short flip-book style movies," according to the festival.

8/5-8/14 - Historic Bethlehem Activities

There are numerous free and paid-for activities for the whole family going on throughout the City of Bethlehem during the festival, including fun for kids in the Springhouse, art exhibits, blacksmith demonstrations and tours.

Leaving from Main Street, festivalgoers can take a walking tour of Bethlehem pubs and breweries and learn about their history during prohibition. Insider tours of the second largest steel producer in the U.S. will also be ongoing, as well as a tour of the oldest building in the city, Gemeinhaus.

For more detailed information on these activities, see the Historic Bethlehem page on Musikfest's website.

8/14 - Fireworks Display & Wine Tasting

There is more than one way to enjoy the festival-ending fireworks show in Bethlehem.

Festivalgoers can see the display from various parts of the grounds for free, but new this year comes the opportunity to join in on an exclusive fireworks watch party and wine tasting.

Sparklers and Sparkling Wine: An Exclusive Musikfest Fireworks Watch Party will take place at PNC Stadtplatz where of-age individuals can sample four different sparkling wines while watching sparks fly in the sky.

Tickets include the wine samples and a dessert to indulge in courtesy of Dinky's Bethlehem Ice Cream Parlor & Grill. Plus, enjoy the best views of the fireworks display. Reserve a spot at the wine tasting and watch party here.

For full details on all Musikfest has to offer, see the website.