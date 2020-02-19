Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Shooting at a Hollywood Hills Home

Up-and-coming New York rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a shooting during a home invasion early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died at a hospital. Sources told NBC News the victim was shot multiple times.

Police said the 911 call came from the East Coast from a friend of someone who was inside the residence. Police did not provide more details regarding the call.

Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the victim's identity.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. Several people were questioned at the scene in the Mount Olympus area. Up to six people are sought in connection with the slaying, police said.

The 20-year-old New York rapper, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, released "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson's debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo."

In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on "Gatti."

Minaj, 50 Cent and other artists expressed condolences on social media.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home home is listed as a home for rent that is owned by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In an Instagram post, she said she had been informed by a third-party leasing and management company overseeing the rental that there had been a shooting on the property.

"Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life," she said.