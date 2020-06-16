Roots Picnic Going Virtual with Host Michelle Obama

The Legendary Roots Crew is launching the 13th Annual Roots Picnic as a virtual broadcast experience on Saturday, June 27.

The event which was originally planned to take place on May 30, got pushed back until this fall, and is now rescheduled to be a virtual-only event. It will air live on YouTube.

This year's concert is in partnership with Michelle Obama's nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, When We All Vote. When We All Vote volunteers will be available sign up and text voters throughout the show through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters.

When We All Vote and The Roots have a shared goal: to educate communities to use their voices and vote to make a difference.

"The partnership comes from a shared ethos of wanting to reach the most underrepresented community of people when it comes to voting, black people between the ages of 21-35," a statement from The Roots said.

The goal is to reach 500,000 eligible voters through performances from a variety of R&B, hip hop, and gospel artists.

Performances will include H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Sza, Kirk Franklin, and D-Nice, with many more.

There will be appearances by Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Janelle Monae, and more.