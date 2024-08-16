Philly Live

Watko's Workouts: ‘Hydroga,' cat yoga, knife throwing, circus arts and more!

Looking for a way to sweat off some pounds, do some exercise or just feel better in 2024? Philly Live's Sheila Watko is ready to lead you on a fitness journey.

In the second episode of Watko’s Workouts, Philly Live’s Sheila Watko shows us two yoga classes that are making a splash, cat yoga at a special café, a sweat-inducing fitness class that will have your muscles screaming, a local pole academy, a boxing-inspired workout, a world champion knife and axe thrower, a school of circus arts and a senior dance group.

Click on the images below for more information on the businesses featured in this episode:

Aqua Vida

Le Cat Café

Arena Fitness & Performance

Pennsylvania Pole Academy

Rumble Boxing Philly

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

