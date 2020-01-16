Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.
This long holiday weekend in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is the perfect time to get out and volunteer in the community. Families can also enjoy the start of Winter Fest in New Hope and end of the Philly Home Show.
We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 17 to 20, in Philly and New Jersey.
Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
What: Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and Day of Service
Spend the long weekend giving back to the community.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: Free
What: Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony and Soul Food Lunch
Enjoy a celebration of Dr. King through words, songs and dance before enjoying a free soul food lunch.
Where: Hughes Performing Arts Center, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, New Jersey
When: Monday, from noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Donations appreciated
What: Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival
This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, ice sculptures, walking tours, food tours, art shows and kid-friendly activities.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through Jan. 26
Cost: Both free and ticketed events
What: Philly Home Show
This two-weekend event will inspire homeowners to freshen up their spaces. See exhibitors in gardening, landscaping, furnishings, architecture, construction and more.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
When: through Sunday
Cost: Online purchase $10 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12
What: Center City District Restaurant Week
Indulge in a three-course lunch or dinner at a fixed rate at more than 100 participating restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When:through Jan. 24
Cost: $35 for dinner, $20 for lunch
What: Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens
Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Saturday through March 22
Cost: Varies
What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
When the weather gets chilly, head to the rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Through March 8
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park.
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission