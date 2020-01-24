Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

It is the Year of the Rat and the Lunar New Year will be celebrated throughout the area this weekend. Families can also enjoy the start of a Fire and Ice Festival in New Jersey that will have you viewing marvelous ice sculptures while enjoying spicy chili too.

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 24 to 26, in Philly and New Jersey.

Celebrate the Year of the Rat with parades, cooking demonstrations and craft activities throughout Philadelphia and Chinatown.

Where: Various locations including Penn Museum and Reading Terminal Market

When: Saturday

Cost: Varies

Philadelphia’s premier lion dancers will perform the traditional Lion Dance in Media to celebrate the Year of the Rat. Enjoy costumes, drums and dancing as the parade continues down State Street in Media. The lion dancers visit each store and restaurant to eat cabbage left out for them in order to bring the business good luck for the year.

Where: Margaret Kuo’s Restaurant, 6 W. State St., Media, Pa.

When: Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

This free, family event in downtown Mount Holly combines ice carvings with a chili contest for the perfect fire and ice collaboration. Watch ice blocks become works of art, taste the best chili in town and enjoy craft beer at this cool (and hot) event.

Where: Main Street., Mount Holly, NJ

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, ice sculptures, walking tours, food tours, art shows and kid friendly activities.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sunday

Cost: Both free and ticketed events

Indulge in a three-course lunch or dinner at a fixed rate at more than 100 participating restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When: through Friday night

Cost: $35 for dinner, $20 for lunch

Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Saturday through March 22

Cost: Varies

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 8

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 23, 2019

Cost: Free to explore