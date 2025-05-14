Philly Live

West Philadelphia native Renzo advances to ‘The Voice' live finale

You can watch "The Voice" Season 27 finale on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. right on NBC

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

You'll want to tune into NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice" next week because West Philadelphia native Renzo has secured a spot in the finale.

Renzo started off Season 27 by wowing all the coaches -- John Legend,  Michael Bublé,  Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini -- with his acoustic version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic ballad "Simple Man" during the blind auditions.

He received praise from all the judges but ultimately chose to join Team Legend, and ever since, Rezno has been singing all the right notes, climbing his way through the competition.

In an interview with Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle, Renzo shared that he is super grateful for the entire experience.

Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle chats (and jokes) with Philadelphia's own Renzo as he is excited to sing on the live semifinals of "The Voice." Plus, NBC's Mark Barger tells viewers what to expect.

You can watch "The Voice" Season 27 finale on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. right on NBC.

