Talula's Garden: Soft Pretzel Cheesesteak Nachos

Talula's Garden restaurateur Aimee Olexy has the perfect recipe for Philadelphia Eagles fans preparing for the big game or any other tailgate party.

See how Olexy makes Philadelphia Soft Pretzel-Cheesesteak Superbowl Nachos in the video above, and check out the full how-to below.

Ingredients

2 Pounds chipped rib eye steak

2 Pounds Soft Pretzel bites

1 pint shredded pepper jack and provolone mix

1 small, diced onion

1 cup mixed slivered long hots and cherry peppers

2 thinly sliced scallions, approx. ¼ cup

1 small, diced tomato

½ cup rinsed, cooked black beans patted dry

Handful chopped cilantro

Cheese Whiz or Homemade Cheese Whiz

Salt, pepper to taste

Lime, quartered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Method

Sauté steak and onion in two batches, until browned all over, season with salt and pepper. Layer pretzel bites and drained, seasoned steak mixture on a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet or dish. Top with grated cheeses. Bake until cheese is partially melted, about 6 minutes. Toss together all other prepped ingredients except Cilantro, Whiz, Lime Pull partially cooked pretzel nachos out and artfully top full sheet tray with this total colorful and spicy collection. Bake for 6 more minutes to fully melt cheese and warm pretzels fully. Drizzle hot cheese sauce over nachos, top with cilantro and serve warm.

Enjoy and Go Birds!