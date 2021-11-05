Sweet! Sugar Factory to Open Center City Restaurant With ‘Insane Milkshakes'

Las Vegas restaurant chain Sugar Factory American Brasserie is taking over the former Porta space in Center City, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Sugar Factory is known for over-the-top offerings like sliders with rainbow buns; "insane milkshakes" served in chocolate-covered mugs and decked out with sweets like candy necklaces, candy bars and cookies; and a 24-scoop King Kong Sundae topped with marshmallows, a glazed donut, a red velvet cupcake and more for $99.

The 1216 Chestnut St. restaurant will open on Dec. 1 and is currently accepting reservations, according to the brand’s website. Sugar Factory did not respond to PBJ.com's request for comment.

The 1216 Chestnut St. lot spans 6,110 square feet, according to Philadelphia property records. When the location was home to Porta, a pizza concept by Smith restaurant group, it connected with sister concept Brickwall Tavern to occupy more than 20,000 square feet at 1214-16 Chestnut St. Both concepts shuttered last year during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

