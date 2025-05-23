Roller skating and relaxing are back at Penn’s Landing as Philadelphians can get an early start on the summer of 2025.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor Park opens Friday, May 23, 2025, to allow people to "Make Summer Yours."

Skating, games, rides and food at Summerfest

The main draw of Summerfest -- which runs daily through Sept. 1, 2025 -- is the roller rink, of course, but it has much more to offer.

Besides skating, people of all ages can enjoy the Ferris wheel, double-decker carousel, moon bounce, mini golf and carnival-style games on “The Midway” and arcade games at Summerfest. Prices for the attractions vary.

Come hungry! Funnel cake, lemonade, pizza, cotton candy, Chickie’s & Pete’s famous Crabfries and more foods are on the menu. This year, Philly Tacos is also setting up shop, featuring Mexican cuisine.

Relax and chill at Spruce Street Harbor Park

At Spruce Street Harbor Park you can relax in a hammock, check out the floating gardens, wander among trees adorned in technicolored lights, drink some locally-brewed beer and taste food from Philadelphia restaurants.

Philly Tacos and Chickie's and Pete's are also setting up shop at the harbor park. There are also several bars and the Frozen Delights.

Admission to Summerfest and the neighboring Spruce Street Harbor Park are free, but food and many attractions cost money.