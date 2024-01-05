Philly Live

Watkos Workouts

Watko's Workouts: Archery, dance, boxing, bouncing, cycling, Padel and more!

Philly Live's Sheila Watko shares workout tips and gives us an inside look at some of the Philadelphia region's best gyms and places to get fit

Looking for a way to sweat off some pounds, do some exercise or just feel better in 2024? Philly Live's Sheila Watko is ready to lead you on a fitness journey.

In the debut episode of Watko’s Workouts, Sheila shows us an archery range in Philadelphia, a dance studio started by an Eagles cheerleader, a Northern Liberties boxing gym whose owner is working to stop gun violence, a fitness company inspired by the founder’s health journey, an indoor cycling studio and the only indoor Padel public court in the Delaware Valley.

Click on the images below for more information on the businesses featured in this episode:

Callowhill Archery

Evolve Dance

Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym

Soul2Sole Bounce Fitness

Revel Ride

PADELphia

