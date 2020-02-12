Philly’s Iconic Heart-Shaped Street Art Spreads A Sisterly Love Message

Philly street artist Amberella’s work is iconic.

Her themed wheatpaste and neon-heart designs pop up in public spaces around the city (and in her second home base in Los Angeles) with encouraging, motivational and socially conscious messages on stop-you-in-your-tracks installations.

Though she’s worked with clients as famous as Lil Uzi Vert and as ubiquitous as Live Nation, Amberella’s powerful art resonates most with those who encounter the pieces in unexpected places — the back of a building, tucked inside of a restaurant or on a neighborhood sidewalk.

In celebration of the City of Philadelphia declaring 2020 to be the City of Sisterly Love, Amberella has teamed up with Visit Philadelphia to bring her hearts to new spots in Philadelphia and to New York City, for those who don’t get to encounter the delightful messages on a regular basis. New Yorkers can enjoy the works for one to four weeks (including on Valentine’s Day) as the wheatpastes naturally fade over time.

Watch the video below to see Amberella spreading the Sisterly Love message and keep reading for five can’t-miss heart installations.

1. Cherry Street Pier

Head to the end of Cherry Street Pier to find one of Amberella’s newest installations. The black and white heart adorns one of the arch columns facing the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, complementing the murals and artist studios that make up the Delaware waterfront pier’s dynamic space.

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

2. Love City Brewing

Street art abounds in the artsy Callowhill neighborhood, and Amberella’s two pieces at Love City Brewing add to the canvas. Visitors to the woman-owned brewery can find the signature hearts at the front entrance and along the back wall of the refurbished industrial space.

Where: Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton Street

3. FOLLOW UR HEART at the Philadelphia International Airport



FOLLOW UR HEART to Philly to check out this colorful installation near terminals C and D at Philadelphia International Airport, where other messages encourage travelers to DREAM IT and BELIEVE IT.

Where: Philadelphia International Airport, 8000 Essington Ave

4. GLOW at Mission Taqueria

This second-floor taco-and-margarita destination in Center City hosts one of a handful of Amberella’s publicly displayed neon hearts. The photo-worthy piece glows bright pink with its UR HOT message reminding patrons they look good, no matter what.

Where: Mission Taqueria, 1516 Sansom Street 2nd floor

5. Amberella in New York City

Visit Philadelphia

Amberella and Visit Philadelphia are spreading a little Philly love in New York City this month with a series of the artist’s Goth Hearts installations. The black-and-white hearts can be seen in Brooklyn at 379 Jefferson Street in Bushwick and 1140 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, and in Manhattan along 30th Street between Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Chelsea. Messages like PHILLY GOT HEART and LET’S ESCAPE inspire Philadelphia’s neighbors to the north to visit the City of Sisterly Love. New Yorkers can enjoy the works for one to four weeks as they naturally fade (and keep an eye out for phone booth advertisements throughout February).

Where: Various locations including 379 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn

6. Stay Overnight in the City of Sisterly Love

