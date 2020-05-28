Philly Live Weekends: Philly Wildlife, Grilling and Forest Therapy

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week nine of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the National Wildlife Refuge, grilling, and forest therapy. If you missed it, take a look.
Grilling with Chef Brian Duffy
On Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m., chef and frequent Spike TV Bar Rescue guest Brian Duffy walked viewers through some grilling techniques — just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Intro to Forest Therpay with Jess Gregan
On Saturday, May 23, at 5 p.m., Jess Gregan introduced viewers to forest therapy (also known as “forest bathing”) and taught folks how to try it at home.
Tour of John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum
On Sunday, May 24, at 5 p.m., viewers hopped on a virtual tour of the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, located in South Philadelphia.
Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.