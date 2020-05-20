Philly Live Weekends: Circus Acts, Workouts and Historic Houses

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week eight of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at the historic houses in Fairmount Park, circus acts, and fun outdoor workouts. If you missed it, take a look.

Tour of Two Historic Houses & Grounds in Fairmount Park

On Friday, May 15, 2020, at 5 p.m., viewers went on a tour of the interiors and the grounds of Woodford Mansion and Historic Strawberry Mansion, two of Fairmount Park’s notable historic houses, with Historic Houses Program Coordinator John Sigmund of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Virtually visit historic homes with Fairmount Park Conservancy! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Circus from Home with Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 5 p.m., folks from the Funicular Circus and the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts performed exciting outdoor circus acts for viewers.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Watch an exciting performance from the Philadelphia School of Circus... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Outdoor Workout & Exercise with Unite Fitness and Ready Set Active Online Training

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 5 p.m., viewers joined Juliet Root, co-owner of Unite Fitness, and Mackie Root, owner of Ready Set Active, for an outdoor workout and exercise.

🔴ICYMI Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Health and wellness chat with Unite Fitness, and learn how to do the... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.