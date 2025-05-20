Get a sneak peek into new theme park Universal Epic Universe with Philly Live

Calling all thrill seekers and theme park enthusiasts!

Universal Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s groundbreaking new theme park, officially opens this week, and Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle will be providing a sneak peek into all the fun.

Slated to open on Thursday, May 22, Epic Universe is expected to be one of the most immersive and innovative theme parks ever created.

Visitors can expect to transport to five imaginative worlds filled with extraordinary adventures: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

Philadelphia has already gotten a chance to experience five worlds of excitement and adventure with the 30-foot-tall ‘portal' to Universal Epic Universe located right at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The foot of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are hosting this weekend the Chronos, a 30-foot-tall replica of the icon of Universal Epic Universe and the gateway that guests will enter to experience the theme park’s five worlds.

Universal Orlando Resorts and its parks are owned by NBC10's parent company, Comcast.

For more details and a look at all the new experiences and attractions that will be part of Universal Epic Universe, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse.