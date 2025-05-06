Philadelphia native Renzo wows coaches, advances to live rounds on ‘The Voice'

Philadelphia native Renzo is heading to the live rounds on NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice" after another standout performance.
Renzo went up against other performers on "Team Legend" during Monday night's playoffs.
His rendition of "Too Sweet" by Hozier earned him a spot in next week's live shows.
Renzo was recently on Philly Live, where he spoke about growing up in the City of Brotherly Love, music, and his journey so far on "The Voice."
"The Voice" live shows begin Monday, May 12.
