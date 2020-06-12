Parks on Tap Is Back, But It’s Staying Put in Fairmount Park This Summer

Philadelphia’s popular Parks on Tap returns this summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it won’t be a travelling party like in past years.

Starting Friday, the beer garden will open at its summer 2020 home in a roped off area on the grounds of the Fairmount Horticulture Center, Franz Schubert monument, off Horticultural Drive, near Belmont Plateau and the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park.

Parks on Tap customers will still find fresh food, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. But, the beer garden is staying put this year so that social distancing aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 can be adhered to.

“Enjoy our 70,000 square foot area which includes socially distant seating, concession trailers and restrooms,” Parks on Tap said on its website.

Parks on Tap will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekends. Dogs and children are welcomed.

The beer garden is a partnership between Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and FCM Hospitality.