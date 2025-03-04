In the latest episode of "The Voice," an 18-year-old singer from New Jersey took the stage by storm and earned a spot on Season 27 of NBC's hit singing competition.

Naomi Soleil, from Maplewood in Essex County, performed Grace Potter and The Nocturnals' "Stars" during the blind auditions.

Her performance turned the chairs of coaches Michael Bublé and Adam Levine, but ultimately, she chose to join Team Bublé.

Soleil now joins Philadelphia native Renzo -- who's on Coach John Legend's team -- and dozens of other singers as they prepare for the battle rounds that begin next week.

You can watch the next episode of "The Voice" on Monday at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.