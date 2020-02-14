Love Yourself in These 3 Valentine’s Day Inspired Outfits

Pink and red aren't just for Valentine's Day.

These three bold Valentine's Day inspired looks by style and beauty expert Denise Caldwell will have you feeling the self-love on any night of the week.

Shop the look, from left to right.

Outfit One 'Casual, yet cute'

The first outfit is casual, yet cute, and great for celebrating a day of love.

Blouse: $69.95

Jeans: $79.95

Clutch: $54.95

Boots: $119.95

Total Cost: $323.85

These are all available at Eloquii.

Outfit Two 'Girls night out'

All the single ladies, this one's for you! This second outfit is perfect for a night out with the girls.

Jacket: $170.97

Blouse: $12.99

<a href="http://saksoff5th.com/jay-godfrey-finley-jumpsuit/product/0400011854636?R=400123557625&P_name=Jay+Godfrey&Ntt=jay+godfrey&N=0&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302023681" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener" aria-label=" (opens in a new tab)">Jumpsuit: $134.99

Sunglasses: $19.95

Shoes:$69.99

Handbag: $24.99

Total Cost: $433.88

Outfit Three 'Date night'

Plan to wear this flirty outfit on your next date night.

Dress: $74

Shoes: $50

Handbag: $17.99

Total Cost: $141.99