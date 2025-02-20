Philly Live

Official trailer drops for Philadelphia-set crime drama starring Amanda Seyfried

By Cherise Lynch

Peacock

Peacock dropped the trailer for "Long Bright River," the highly anticipated crime drama set in Philadelphia starring Pennsylvania native and award-winning actress Amanda Seyfried.

The new series — set to premiere on March 13 — is based on author Liz Moore’s New York Times best-seller book of the same name, which was published in 2020.

On her website, Moore — who lives in Philadelphia and is a faculty member at Temple University — describes her book as a "gripping suspense novel that is also a moving story of sisters, addiction, and the formidable ties that persist between place, family, and fate."

It tells the story of two sisters: Kacey, a struggling addict on the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, and Mickey, a police officer who patrols that same community.

The trailer teases a tense and emotional journey, where a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, and Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Seyfried is an executive producer on the series and also takes on the role of Mickey. The actress was spotted in Philadelphia a few months ago shooting scenes for the show, and she even toured Kensington on a ride-along with officers.

The district even shared some photos from the visit on social media.

