‘Lil Kev': Kevin Hart's childhood in Philly comes to life in new animated comedy

Actor, stand-up comedian, and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is taking fans on a trip down memory lane with "Lil Kev," his new animated series inspired by his childhood.

The series is set in 1993 in North Philadelphia and follows 12-year-old Hart, whose wild imagination and unshakable optimism constantly collide with his neighborhood’s harsh realities.

Hart stars as himself, while Wanda Sykes stars as Hart's hardworking mother, Nancy, alongside Deon Cole, who stars as Uncle Richard Jr., Nancy’s formerly incarcerated younger brother.

The show blends comedy and satire while tackling real-life issues within the Black community.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I'm excited to deepen the partnership between Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart," Hart said in a news release. "With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we're bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me.”

"Lil Kev" is the first original adult animated series for BET+. Visit bet.plus/shows/lil-kev to watch episode one.